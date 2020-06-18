TVLine Items: Daytime Emmy Hosts, Free Watchmen, Hulu Pickups and More

The ladies of The Talk will oversee the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will host the remotely produced ceremony, airing Friday, June 26 at 8/7c on CBS.

Recipients and other special guests will appear from home, with additional categories announced simultaneously via the @DaytimeEmmys Twitter handle. Even more winners will be presented during a separate ceremony in July.

The host news was announced during today’s episode of The Talk.

* HBO is making all nine episodes of Watchmen available to view for free via HBO.com and on demand, starting this Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21.

* Hulu has renewed the adult animated series Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords for Seasons 3 and 2, respectively.

* Desus & Mero will shift from Monday and Thursday nights to Sundays and Thursdays, returning with new episodes on Sunday, July 5 at 11 pm on Showtime.

* Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, chronicling both the L.A. Rams and Chargers as they prepare for the 2020 NFL season, will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 pm on HBO.

* Netflix will release a special pandemic episode of its hospital docuseries Lenox Hill on Wednesday, June 24.

* AMC and IFC have renewed the variety series Sherman’s Showcase for Season 2, to premiere with six episodes in 2021. The show’s one-hour “Black History Month Spectacular” airs this Friday, June 19 at 10/9c on AMC and 11 pm on IFC.

