Stana Katic's Absentia Gets Season 3 Amazon Premiere Date and Trailer

Stana Katic‘s adventure in Absentia is far from over.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 3 of the crime drama will premiere Friday, July 17 on Amazon Prime Video — with all 10 episodes being released to the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia, Austria, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea and other select territories.

Watch an exclusive trailer above, and check out the Season 3 poster below.

With showrunner Will Pascoe (Orphan Black, Shut Eye) now at the helm, Season 3 opens several months after the events of Season 2, with Emily Byrne (played by Castle alum Katic, who is also an executive producer) serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn (Patrick McAuley). Everything is upended, though, when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family Emily is so desperately trying to hold together.

When Emily and her ex-husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger), can’t help but intervene, it becomes a race against time, and she comes to realize there’s a larger conspiracy brewing. Taking matters into her own hands, Emily puts a risky plan into action, bringing her face-to-face with the one man who can help her, Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell). Orchestrating a clever ruse with the help of her former FBI instructor, Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon), Emily then heads off with Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez) on a dangerous journey that will take them far from Boston and force Emily to learn to trust again… to love again… and to finally realize her true place in the world after everything she’s been through.

Absentia’s ensemble cast also includes Neil Jackson (DC’s Stargirl) as Jack Byrne, Natasha Little (War of the Worlds) as Julianne Gunnarsen, Paul Freeman (Da Vinci’s Demons) as Warren Byrne and Christopher Colquhoun (Coronation Street) as Derek Crown.