Amazon's Hanna Sets Out to Infiltrate the Sinister Utrax in Season 2 Trailer

Hanna is on a new mission (and tries out a new look) in the Season 2 trailer for the Amazon Prime drama, which premieres all eight episodes on Friday, July 3.

In its March 2019 debut, Hanna followed the journey of an extraordinary young woman (played by Esmé Creed-Miles) as she evaded the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency, Utrax, and tried to unearth the truth behind who she is. Hanna came to learn she is not the only young woman with elite training, rather, the Utrax program produced a whole contingent of highly skilled trainees whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

In Season 2, Hanna risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the Utrax program, which now run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh). Hanna will find help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), who must protect both herself and Hanna from the organization she once trusted.

Yet as Hanna delves deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax’s assassin program and ultimately, where she truly belongs.

