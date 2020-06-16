The Umbrella Academy: See 12 New Photos From Timey-Wimey Season 2

Today’s forecast calls for a flurry of photos from Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, which will release all 10 episodes to Netflix on Friday, July 31.

Based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics, The Umbrella Academy‘s freshman run told the story of 43 infants who were inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven were adopted by a billionaire who created The Umbrella Academy and prepared his “children” to save the world. As the series opened, the six surviving members reunited upon the news of their father’s passing and then worked together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos

Per Netflix’s potentially spoilery synopsis, Season 2 will prove that the one known as Five (played by Aidan Gallagher) was right to warn his family that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s (Ellen Page) 2019 apocalypse was risky. Indeed, the time jump has scattered the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas.

Over a three year period.

Starting in 1960.

Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, while Five is the last to land — smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline. Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse, all while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.

Check out 12 new photos from Season 2 in the attached photo gallery (click here for direct access).

