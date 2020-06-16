James Comey/Donald Trump Miniseries Lands at Showtime, Sets November Premiere — See First Look Photos

RELATED STORIES Black Monday: Mo Faces the FBI in Trailer for Final Season 2 Episodes

Showtime will be dramatizing one of the key standoffs of Donald Trump’s presidency… after Election Day.

The two-night, four-hour miniseries The Comey Rule — starring Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as former FBI director James Comey — will air on Showtime in “late November,” the network announced on Tuesday. (The 2020 presidential election, with President Trump running for a second term, is slated for November 3.) The series was first announced last year as a CBS Studios production, but didn’t have a network home until now.

Based on Comey’s bestselling memoir A Higher Loyalty, The Comey Rule takes us behind the scenes of Comey’s turbulent relationship with President Trump, played by Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes). The limited series “is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” per the official description.

The cast also includes Holly Hunter as former attorney general Sally Yates, House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe and Halt and Catch Fire‘s Scoot McNairy as former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein. Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) wrote and directed the series and serves as an executive producer.

Showtime also released a pair of first-look photos from The Comey Rule, featuring Daniels as Comey and Gleeson as Trump, seen only in silhouette. Get a closer look below:

Do Daniels and Gleeson look the part? And will you be watching? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.