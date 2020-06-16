TVLine Items: Messing's White House Comedy, BET Awards on CBS and More

Debra Messing is headed to the White House: The Will & Grace vet will star in the Starz comedy East Wing, based on the experiences of co-creator Ali Wentworth’s mother, who served as social secretary during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s.

The potential half-hour series centers around Hollis Carlisle (Messing), “a hostess extraordinaire who juggles her threatened husband, rebellious children, Nancy Reagan’s chief of staff and a crippling social anxiety disorder,” per the official synopsis.

In addition to writing the project with Liz Tuccillo (Divorce, Sex and the City), Wentworth — who starred in and created Pop’s Nightcap and Starz’s Head Case — will recur as Kelly Forbes, a stay-at-home mom who is threatened by her best friend Hollis’ success. Messing also serves as an executive producer.

* CBS will simulcast this year’s BET Awards, to be held Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c. Additionally, it has been announced that actress/comedienne Amanda Seales (Insecure) will host the ceremony.

* HBO will air a filmed version of the Broadway show David Byrne’s American Utopia later this year, directed by Oscar winner Spike Lee.

* The Philo streaming service has announced new packages that add programming from Starz (for an additional $5 per month) and Epix (an additional $3 per month); promotional prices are for the first three months, if ordered before July 13.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the movie Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother). The film premieres on the streamer (and in select drive-ins) on Friday, July 10:

* World of Wonder on Monday dropped a trailer for the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race, premiering Thursday, July 2 on the streaming service WOW Presents Plus.

