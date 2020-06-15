TV Ratings: Game Night Hits New Lows, Celebrity Family Feud Tops Sunday

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Hollywood Game Night this Sunday drew just 1.58 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from last week’s summer opener to mark new series lows.
Over on ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos (4.6 mil/0.6) was steady with its season finale. Celebrity Family Feud (5.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth yet still led Sunday in the demo. Both Press Your Luck (3.9 mil/0.7) and Match Game (3.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.
CBS’ 60 Minutes at 7 pm drew Sunday’s biggest audience: 7.8 million total viewers.
Fox’s NASCAR somethingoranother coverage averaged 2.5 mil and a 0.4.
