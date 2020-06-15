TV Ratings: Game Night Hits New Lows, Celebrity Family Feud Tops Sunday

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Hollywood Game Night this Sunday drew just 1.58 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from last week’s summer opener to mark new series lows. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Over on ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos (4.6 mil/0.6) was steady with its season finale. Celebrity Family Feud (5.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth yet still led Sunday in the demo. Both Press Your Luck (3.9 mil/0.7) and Match Game (3.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.

CBS’ 60 Minutes at 7 pm drew Sunday’s biggest audience: 7.8 million total viewers.

Fox’s NASCAR somethingoranother coverage averaged 2.5 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

