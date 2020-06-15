The Sinner Renewed for Season 4

RELATED STORIES The Purge and Treadstone Both Cancelled at USA Network

USA Network will continue to live in sin: The cabler has renewed anthology drama The Sinner for a fourth season, with Bill Pullman reprising his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. There’s no word on who will follow in the footsteps of Jessica Biel (who remains an EP), Carrie Coon and Matt Bomer as Season 4’s titular sinner.

The new season is slated to bow in 2021.

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” said Chris McCumber, President, USA Network, in a statement. “In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

