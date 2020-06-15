RELATED STORIES 13 Reasons Why: Deaken Bluman Reacts to Winston's Final Move, Laments the Monty Love Story We Didn't Get to See

Real-life politics might be plenty messy and scandalous, but they’ve apparently got nothing on what goes down in The Politician‘s second season.

Netflix on Monday released a full-length trailer for the satire’s sophomore run, which follows Ben Platt’s Payton Hobart as he challenges longtime incumbent Dede Standish (Transparent‘s Judith Light) for a seat in the New York State Senate. But just when it’s looking like an easy win for Payton — he does have proof that his opponent was in a throuple, after all — Dede and her chief of staff, Hadassah (Bette Midler), throw a few curveballs of their own.

Across the season’s eight episodes, it looks like the political rivals will play very dirty: Hadassah attempts to recruit Astrid Sloan as a spy against Payton, while Payton’s team urges him to bug Dede’s house. (And then there’s something about spicy lube, which you’ll just have to watch for yourselves.)

Returning cast members include Gwyneth Paltrow as Payton’s mother, Georgina, as well as Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Julia Schlaepfer (Alice), Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee), Theo Germaine (James) and Rahne Jones (Skye). The entire second season drops Friday, June 19.

Watch The Politician‘s full trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new episodes!