Jason Katims' Comedic Drama About Autism Gets Series Order at Amazon

Amazon Studios has given a series order to a coming-of-age comedic drama from Emmy winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), about three twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum.

Based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum (though now untitled), the dramedy follows the three roommates as they strive for “the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.

Rick Glassman (Undateable), Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, who each identify as living on the autism spectrum, will star in the series, alongside Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why), Chris Pang (Marco Polo) and Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds).

“Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it is deeply personal for me to get to tell this unique story of what it’s like to come of age as someone with autism,” Katims said in a statement. “I’m grateful to [Amazon Studios chief] Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and the entire Amazon team, along with my friends at Universal Television, who share my passion for this project, and who are incredibly supportive creative partners.”

Said Salke: “Jason Katims is exceptional at creating beautiful and relatable stories about deeply authentic characters, and this new series continues in that tradition. This series is honest, touching and incredibly entertaining, with casting that delivers a unique and genuine perspective on universal themes that we know our global Amazon Prime Video customers will love.”

Previously, Katims’ Parenthood TV series featured a young character named Max (played by Max Burkholder), who lived with Asperger syndrome, while the lead character (played by Augustus Pew) on his Pure Genius series for CBS exhibited autistic characteristics.