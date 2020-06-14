Ben Whishaw Cast as Lead in AMC's This Is Going to Hurt Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Anne Rice's 'Vampire Chronicles' and 'Mayfair Witches' Series Land at AMC

Ben Whishaw is scrubbing in.

BBC Two and AMC have tapped the Emmy-winning actor to star in the upcoming adaptation of Adam Kay’s hospital-life memoir, This Is Going to Hurt.

The series will tell the “unvarnished truth of life as a doctor working in obstetrics and gynecology.” Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) will play the fictional version of the author, who winds his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy, while suffering the long, crippling hours of being a junior doctor and facing a barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam tries to cling to his personal life, but the overwhelming 97-hour work weeks, and life and death decisions quickly take a toll.

Adapted by Kay, the series will showcase the highs and lows of the job, while celebrating the healthcare workers-turned-superstars who help keep hospitals running.

“Ben is quite simply one of the finest actors our country has ever produced and a bonafide national treasure,” Kay said in a statement. “There’s simply no one who could do a better job of playing (a much more handsome version of) me.”

“I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific book,” said Whishaw. “It’s an honest, hilarious, heartbreaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work [in the UK’s National Health Service].”

Lucy Forbes (The End of the F–king World) is on board as the series’ lead director, while Kay serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Naomi de Pear, Jane Featherstone and Dan McDermott will also executive-produce.