The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 14

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find six returning series (including The Order and The Politician), seven season finales (including Insecure and Roswell, New Mexico) and the conclusion of three minis (including Mark Ruffalo’s I Know This Much Is True).

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

3 am Marcella Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 30 finale (ABC)

9 pm Billions midseason finale (Showtime)

9 pm Grantchester Season 5 premiere (PBS)

9 pm I Know This Much Is True limited series finale (HBO)

9 pm Quiz limited series finale (AMC)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 19 finale (Food Network)

10:20 pm Insecure Season 4 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, JUNE 15

9 pm Barkskins limited series finale (NatGeo)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 finale (The CW)

10 pm Songland Season 2 finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

9:30 pm One Day at a Time animated special (Pop TV)

10 pm If Loving You Is Wrong series finale (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

3 am Mr. Iglesias Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Love, Victor series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

3 am Karma series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Order Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Summer Camp Island series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

9 pm Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Top Chef Season 17 finale (Bravo)

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

3 am Babies Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dads documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Floor Is Lava series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Politician Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rhyme Time Town series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular special (AMC) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

8 pm The Last Dance broadcast finale (ABC; two episodes)

