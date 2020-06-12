HBO Go Shuttered, HBO Now Renamed in 'Significant' Brand Overhaul in Wake of HBO Max Launch

RELATED STORIES Love Life Renewed at HBO Max, Will Focus on 'Whole New Story' in Season 2

In an effort to address brand confusion triggered by the arrival of HBO Max, WarnerMedia is shuttering HBO Go and rebranding HBO Now (as simply HBO).

In a statement, WarnerMedia says, “Now that HBO Max has launched and is widely distributed, we… will be sunsetting our HBO GO service in the U.S. We intend to remove the HBO GO app from primary platforms as of July 31, 2020. Most customers who have traditionally used HBO GO to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more. Additionally, the HBO NOW app and desktop experience will be rebranded to HBO. Existing HBO NOW subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com. HBO Max provides not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library and acquired content and originals through a modern product.”

HBO Now launched in 2015 as, essentially, a precursor to HBO Max: a standalone subscription service giving cable-averse users access to HBO’s library of original programs, films and other content. HBO Go, meanwhile, bowed in 2010 and allowed current HBO subscribers to stream the cabler’s content on secondary devices.

HBO Max, which launched on May 27, costs $14.99 per month, though current HBO subscribers with select cable providers (along with HBO Now subscribers) were given immediate access to the service at no additional cost. One of many wrinkles that still need to be worked out: HBO Max remains unavailable on Roku or Fire TV.