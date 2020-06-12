TVLine Items: Dark Season 3 Trailer, New Hightown Finale Date and More

RELATED STORIES Hightown: Monica Raymund Crime Drama Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Hightown: Monica Raymund Crime Drama Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Netflix Yanks Little Britain British Sketch Comedy for Use of Blackface

“The end is the beginning and the beginning is the end” in the final episodes of Dark.

Netflix on Friday released the official trailer for the third and final season of its German sci-fi thriller, which will be available to stream on Saturday, June 27.

“In the third and final season, Dark reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time,” reads the official synopsis. “Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space. Two worlds. Light and dark. And in the center a tragic love story of epic proportions.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Dark‘s final season.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Starz has announced a new airdate for the season finale of Hightown. The Monica Raymund-led series, which was recently renewed, will now wrap its freshman season on Sunday, July 12 at 8/7c on Starz and the Starz App. The finale was originally supposed to air on July 5.

* Apple has released a teaser trailer for Little Voice, from executive producers Sara Bareilles and J.J. Abrams. The musical drama hits Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10. Watch:

* Total Bellas, an E! reality series about WWE superstars Brie and Nikki Bella, has been renewed for a sixth season. The show’s fifth season finale aired on June 11.

* The One and Only Ivan, a feature adaptation of the award-winning book about a special gorilla, will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Aug. 21.