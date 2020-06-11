Comic-Con Sets July Dates for 'At Home' Edition, Teases Free Panels

San Diego Comic-Con organizers have settled on dates for this year’s all-virtual event. The at-home version of the annual convention, officially called Comic-Con@Home, will be held from Wednesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 26.

Badges will be available for fans to print and wear at home if they so choose, but all SDCC events will be free for anyone to join online. “For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement on Thursday.

“Circumstances involving the COVID-19 pandemic and California’s restrictions against large gatherings have forced SDCC to cancel their 2020 international celebration that brings fans and professionals from all over the world to San Diego,” organizers announced. “Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on. With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture.”

According to the announcement, “plans for Comic-Con@Home include an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. As well, Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. As if that weren’t enough, Comic-Con@Home will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes.”

Additional Comic-Con@Home announcements, including “participating entities” will be made in the coming weeks.