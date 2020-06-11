TVLine Items: Keira Knightley's Hulu Series, Adventure Time Video and More

Keira Knightley is making her first major foray into television: The actress will star in and executive-produce the limited series The Other Typist, which is in development at Hulu, our sister site Deadline reports. Ilene Chaiken (The L Word, Empire) will serve as writer and showrunner.

Based on Suzanne Rindell’s novel, the project is set in New York City at the height of the Prohibition era. It is described as “a psycho-sexual suspense thriller” in which “a prim, unworldly police department typist gets drawn into the shady world of her glamorous new co-worker, Odalie (Knightley), but when the ultimate crime is committed, it’s uncertain which of the two women was the more treacherous.”

Knightley’s previous TV credits include the miniseries Neverland, Doctor Zhivago and Oliver Twist. She’s best known, though, for movie roles like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pride & Prejudice and Love Actually.

* Virgin River has promoted Ben Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady on the Netflix romantic drama, to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

* HBO Max has released the first four minutes of Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO, the first of the streamer’s four original specials, debuting Thursday, June 25:

