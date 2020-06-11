Hightown: Monica Raymund Crime Drama Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

RELATED STORIES Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts in New Starz Docuseries -- Watch Teaser

Starz is giving an early vote of confidence to Hightown, renewing the Monica Raymund-led freshman crime drama for Season 2 after only one month on the air.

In its first four weeks, Hightown has averaged a rock-steady quarter-million total viewers and a 0.03 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), which is a fraction of what time slot predecessor Outlander did this spring), but a good 50 percent higher than lead-out Vida.

In a statement, Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said, “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

Hightown stars Chicago Fire vet Raymond as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic.

The series’ eight-episode first season is scheduled to conclude July 12.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Hightown‘s pickup.