Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts in New Starz Docuseries — Watch Teaser

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are Men in Kilts (well, at least sometimes) in a travel docuseries that just received an eight-episode order at Starz, aye.

Created by the two Scotsmen, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham promises “a celebration of Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them.”

Destinations include the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud, Inverness, and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point (known well to fans of Outlander) that molded Scotland as we know it today.

“The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” Starz original programming president Christina Davis said in a statement. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

No premiere timetable was announced. Watch a teaser trailer above.