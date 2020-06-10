Love, Victor: Hulu Shifts Premiere Date Out of Respect for 'Juneteenth'

RELATED STORIES Ramy Finale Recap: Wife Swap?

Hulu is shifting Love, Victor‘s original June 19 launch date out of respect for “Juneteenth,” which marks 155 years since slavery was abolished in the U.S.

“This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights,” the streamer said in a statement, “and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight.”

As a result, sequel series Love, Victor will now bow on Wednesday, June 17. Similarly, the Padma Lakshmi-hosted docuseries Taste the Nation — which was also set to premiere on June 19 — will instead debut on Thursday, June 18.

Love, Victor — a small-screen follow-up to Love, Simon, the 2018 film starring Nick Robinson — stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home) as Victor, a teenager who is facing challenges at home and adjusting to a new city, all while struggling with his sexual orientation. When Victor starts to feel overwhelmed, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Robinson will be back to narrate the series, while the ensemble includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and newcomer Mateo Fernandez.