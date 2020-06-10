RELATED STORIES Gone With the Wind Removed From HBO Max, Will Return With Disclaimer

It appears that the mighty Doom Patrol has finally met its match… in the form of an 11-year-old girl. The pint-sized powerhouse takes center stage in the new trailer for Doom Patrol‘s second season, premiering Thursday, June 25, simultaneously releasing on DC Universe and HBO Max.

As previously reported by TVLine, Abigail Shapiro will recur in the show’s second season as Dorothy Spinner, the 11-year-old daughter of Niles Caulder (aka “The Chief”) Though the character was introduced in the first season finale, this trailer offers a first look at the powerful tween in action.

“Dorothy’s missing,” Niles warns in the trailer. “She will unleash hell on earth, and you will feel powerless to stop it.” (Gulp!)

The trailer also includes a few heartwarming moments, like Jane sharing these kind words about her housemates: “Those annoying, feckless losers that I live with are my family. They may be spineless, but I know deep down they all care about me.” So sweet!

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Jane, April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva) as Rita Farr, Alan Tudyk (Powerless) as Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody, Matt Bomer (White Collar) as Larry Trainor, Brendan Fraser (The Affair) as Cliff Steele, Timothy Dalton (Penny Dreadful) as Niles Caulder and Joivan Wade (EastEnders) as Vic Stone/Cyborg.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Season 2, then check out our Comic-Con interview about Season 1’s biggest moments below. When you’re done, drop a comment with your hopes for Doom Patrol‘s sophomore season.