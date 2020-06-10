TVLine Items: Dakota Johnson's Rodeo Comedy, Biden on Daily Show and More

Dakota Johnson is hitting the rodeo circuit: The Fifty Shades of Grey actress will star in and executive-produce the mockumentary-style comedy Rodeo Queen, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project, which is in development at Amazon Studios, centers around a group of rodeo queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown. Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This) serves as creator/showrunner, while Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia) will direct.

Johnson’s previous TV credits include a leading role in Fox’s short-lived comedy Ben and Kate and a guest spot in the Office series finale.

Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well…

* Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah tonight, June 10 at 11/10c.

* Fleabag, Succession, Watchmen, When They See Us and Stranger Things are among the winners of the 2019 Peabody Awards, honoring the best of broadcast and digital media. See the full list of winners here.

* Amazon Prime Video is developing the manga The Promised Neverland into a live-action English-language series written by Meghan Malloy and directed by Rodney Rothman, who both worked on Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and executive-produced by Heroes vet Masi Oka, our sister site Variety reports. In the manga, written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, the smartest kids at a seemingly idyllic orphanage uncover its dark truth when they break the rules and leave the orphanage grounds.

* ABC will air Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, John Ridley’s acclaimed documentary about the 1992 uprising in Los Angeles after the verdict was announced in the Rodney King case, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8 pm.

* TBS will debut the talent competition series Celebrity Show-Off, hosted by Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), on Tuesday, June 23 at 10 pm. Based on the Korean program My Little Television, the remotely-produced show gives celebrities the opportunity to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes.

* TBS will premiere the seven-episode Tournament of Laughs, hosted by Jason Sudeikis (SNL), on Sunday, June 21 at 10 pm. In the program, 32 comedians compete against each other in a bracket-style tournament via self-filmed videos. Featured comedians include Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Rory Scovel, Natasha Leggero and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

