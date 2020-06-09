Ratings: Bachelor's Greatest Clip Show Is Not Great; Titan Games Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! averaged just 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating across its three-hour (!) premiere, down sharply from what ABC has been doing on recent Mondays and besting only an All Rise rerun and CW fare in the demo.

NBC’s Titan Games (3.9 mil/0.8) was steady week-to-week and led Monday in the demo, while The Wall (3.7 mil/0.7) and Songland (2.4 mil/0.5) each dipped in the demo.

The night’s only other fresh fare, The CW’s Roswell NM (665K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun drew Monday’s largest audience, with north of 4 million total viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

