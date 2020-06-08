TV Ratings: Game Night Returns Low, Celebrity Family Feud Tops Night

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Hollywood Game Night at Home, After Life Renewed and More

TVLine Items: Hollywood Game Night at Home, After Life Renewed and More NBC Sets InBetween Premiere Date, Returns for The Wall and Game Night

In the latest TV ratings, Hollywood Game Night kicked off Season 6’s summer run — and NBC’s Sunday night — with just 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, matching and setting series lows.

Over on ABC, AFV (4.5 mil/0.6) was steady, Celebrity Family Feud (5.7 mil/0.9) ticked up and led Sunday in the demo, and both Press Your Luck (3.9 mil/0.6) and Match Game (3.3 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.

CBS’ latest Sunday Night Movie, the Grease sing-along (4 mil/0.5), was on par with last week’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.