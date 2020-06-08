TV Ratings: Game Night Returns Low, Celebrity Family Feud Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, Hollywood Game Night kicked off Season 6’s summer run — and NBC’s Sunday night — with just 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, matching and setting series lows.
Over on ABC, AFV (4.5 mil/0.6) was steady, Celebrity Family Feud (5.7 mil/0.9) ticked up and led Sunday in the demo, and both Press Your Luck (3.9 mil/0.6) and Match Game (3.3 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.
CBS’ latest Sunday Night Movie, the Grease sing-along (4 mil/0.5), was on par with last week’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.
