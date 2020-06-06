Fuller House, Then and Now: See How the Cast Has Changed Over 30 Years

Regardless of where you are in your binge of Fuller House‘s final episodes, we can all agree on one thing: It is insane how much time we’ve spent with these characters.

We first met DJ, Stephanie, Kimmy, Danny, Jesse and Joey more than 30 years ago when Full House premiered on ABC in 1987, with future family members like Becky and Steve introduced shortly thereafter. You can say that the Tanners aren’t a real family, but tell that to their shows’ combined 267 episodes, which chronicle their growth both as characters and as human beings.

“It’s weird to think how young we were when all of this started,” Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy) tells TVLine. “Candace [Cameron Bure] and I were 10. That’s nuts! My kids are older than that now. It’s wild to think that I’ve been on this ride for this long. It’s been the majority of my life, and I wouldn’t have wanted to spend it any other way. I love this universe.”

To help the passage of time sink in (because that’s always a fun reminder!), TVLine has put together a before-and-after gallery of Full House characters, showing just how much things have changed since 1987.

Browse our gallery of then-and-now photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the final season below.