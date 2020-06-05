Ratings: Council of Dads Steady for 4th Straight Week, Millionaire Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Council of Dads drew 2.8 million total viewers — its largest audience in three episodes — while posting a 0.4 demo rating for a fourth straight time. Leading out of that, Blindspot similarly delivered its best audience (2 mil) since its final season premiere while scoring its fourth straight 0.3 rating.
Elsewhere….
ABC | Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was steady with its revival finale (6.6 mil/0.9), dominating Thursday in both measures. Holey Moley (3.9 mil/0.7) and To Tell the Truth (3.6 mil/0.6) both dipped.
CBS | Man With a Plan (4.8 mil/0.6) was steady with its penultimate episode, while the similarly terminal Broke (4 mil/0.5) dipped.
FOX | Celebrity Watch Party (1.5 mil/0.4, still not convinced it’s a show) was steady, while Labor of Love (941K/0.2) dipped.
THE CW | Burden of Truth (532K/0.1) and In the Dark (425K/0.1) were both steady.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.