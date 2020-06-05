Jeopardy!: Who Won the 2020 Teachers Tournament?

Jeopardy!‘s annual Teachers Tournament wrapped on Friday after two weeks of play, with host Alex Trebek awarding the $100,000 grand prize to… SPOILER ALERT! … Ben Henri. The Michigan-based music educator prevailed over fellow finalists Meggie Kwait and Will Satterwhite.

Henri’s two-day haul of $34,001 topped Kwait’s $29,000 and Satterwhite’s $6,000.

The conclusion of the 2020 Teachers Tournament comes as Jeopardy! is set to run out of original episodes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As we reported, the iconic game show’s last new episode will be broadcast next Friday, June 12. Encore episodes begin airing on Monday, June 15 and will continue until the show deems it safe to resume production.

The syndicated phenom — which shut down production due to COVID-19 back in March — was able to delay running out of new episodes by rebroadcasting the primetime Greatest of All Time tournament during the first two weeks of May (bookended by reruns of champ Ken Jennings’ first and last episodes from his legendary 74-game winning streak).

A decision on when to restart production on Jeopardy! is further complicated by Trebek’s immunocompromised condition; the multi-Emmy winner is currently battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In January, Trebek told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that he has no plans to sign off of the long-running quiz show “in the near future.” Two months later, he announced that he had beaten the one-year survival rate for the disease. “The one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” he said.. “I’m very happy to report that I have just reached that marker.”