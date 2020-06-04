TVLine Items: Oprah Assembles Black Leaders, Manson Doc Delay and More

OWN and Discovery’s 18 other networks will air OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, a two-night special hosted by Oprah Winfrey, on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10, at 9/8c.

A response to the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder, the programming event will feature conversations about systematic racism and the current state of America with Black thought leaders, activists and artists such as Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rashad Robinson, Ibram Kendi, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Jennifer Eberhardt, David Oyelowo and Charles M. Blow.

The special will also stream free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels.

* Epix’s six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, which is dubbed “the most comprehensive telling of the Manson Family yet told in a visual medium,” will no longer premiere Sunday, June 14. A new release date has not yet been announced.

* Netflix has cancelled Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, from black-ish creator Kenya Barris and starring Upright Citizens Brigade’s first all-Black troupe, after one season:

Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you 🙏🏾 to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou — Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020

