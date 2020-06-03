Shaun Robinson Calls Out Ex-Access Hollywood Co-Anchor Billy Bush for 'Pain' His 'White Privilege' Caused Her

Ex-Access Hollywood staple Shaun Robinson is taking former co-anchor Billy Bush to task for arriving late to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Responding to Bush’s Extra Q&A with colleague Nate Burleson about the George Floyd protests, Robinson harrumphed on Twitter, “I appreciate you being an ally now. But, if you want to talk about the pain White Privilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the Black woman who sat next to you on the set of Access Hollywood for years.”

Good Morning @thebillybush. I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years. https://t.co/CN5jnJ4NOb — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) June 3, 2020

TVLine has reached out to Bush’s rep for comment.

Robinson and Bush’s tenures at Access Hollywood overlapped from 2004 until 2015, which is when Robinson exited the entertainment news magazine after a 16-year run. Bush joined Extra last year. It marked his first TV job since getting fired from Today in 2016, following the leak of a now-infamous Access Hollywood tape.