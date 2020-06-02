RELATED STORIES Siesta Key Season 3 Returns to MTV This Summer -- Watch Trailer

Siesta Key Season 3 Returns to MTV This Summer -- Watch Trailer Keke Palmer Hints at True Jackson, VP Reboot in 2021 -- Watch Video

Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central and other Viacom-owned networks paused their regularly scheduled programming on Monday to stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The multi-network broadcast, which began at 6/5c, lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the exact amount of time that now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd‘s neck before he died, according to a complaint filed by. Chauvin was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29, four days after Floyd’s death.

Several of the networks shared this message on their social media platforms: “For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will go dark in tribute to George Floyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice.”

They also pointed their followers to Color of Change, an organization that designs “campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, [and] champion solutions that move us all forward.”

Nickelodeon shared a slightly different message with its younger audience, including this special Declaration of Kids’ Rights, across its social platforms:

we are all part of the change #blacklivesmatter

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y3Fzvob54X — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 1, 2020

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Viacom networks’ stirring Floyd tribute in its entirety.