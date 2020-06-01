Summer TV Calendar: 90+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

RELATED STORIES Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Days, weeks, months and seasons may all be blending together anymore, but the arrival of summer TV is still an event to be heralded. Ergo, calendar!

Though broadcast-TV’s spigot ran dry ahead of schedule this spring, rest assured there is plenty of content to quarantine with in the months ahead. For starters, you’ve got fresh seasons of Doom Patrol, the lonnnng-missing Search Party, Yellowstone and The Chi on tap, while Legends of Tomorrow, Harley Quinn and What We Do in the Shadows wrap their latest runs.

Series finales are on the horizon for Fuller House, 13 Reasons Why, If Loving You Is Wrong and Man With a Plan. And Psych‘s Shawn and Gus are back to crack a new case — possibly to be outdone by Perry Mason, the legendary legal eagle who has dusted off his fedora for a rebirth on HBO.

By popular demand and hand-curated by a jury of exactly one, TVLine presents this concise calendar of June premieres and finales, as well as a pair of tinted boxes that are jam-packed with select July and August premieres. Now, you know the age-old drill: Click to zoom, print, laminate and or/frame, and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills, even to this very day, are a work in progress, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I just might include it in the next update.

