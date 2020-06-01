TV Ratings: ABC Leads a Breaking News-Preempted Sunday

In the latest TV ratings — and pending likely adjustment due to breaking news preemptions in the Los Angeles, Chicago and Raleigh Durham markets — Celebrity Family Feud‘s Season 6 premiere is currently looking at 6 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, tying lead-out Press Your Luck for the nightly demo win.

Relocated from Wednesday nights, Press Your Luck (5.1 mil/1.0) opened Season 2 with what would be revival highs, if the numbers come close to holding. Match Game‘s Season 5 opener then closed ABC’s night with 4.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

All told, ABC led Sunday with an average 1.0 demo rating, while CBS delivered the largest audience (averaging 5.9 million). 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere, all pending adjustment due to news preemptions….

CBS | Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (5.1 mil/0.7) is looking at the second-largest “Sunday Night at the Movies” audience thus far (behind Forrest Gump), while tying Forrest Gump for the best rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

