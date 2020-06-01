The 100 Sneak Peek: Raven Discovers Another Deadly Threat at Sanctum

RELATED STORIES Post Mortem: The 100 EP Answers Hope's Burning Question About Bellamy

Following last week’s brief detour to Planet Beta, Wednesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 8/7c) returns viewers to Sanctum, where things are getting bad. Like, radioactively bad.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek finds Raven and Emori performing a routine check on the core, only to discover a troubling radiation leak, as well as… something much worse. But you’ll have to watch the video to find out what that is. (Spoiler alert: There’s at least one corpse involved.)

Elsewhere in the episode, “Clarke must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum,” according to The CW’s official synopsis. But hey, what else is new?

The 100 returned on May 20 for its seventh and final season, which promises to answer all of our questions about the mysterious Anomaly. “We’re going to be all up in that thing,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine. The first two episodes revealed that it’s basically a wormhole connecting one planet to another, and we’ll learn much more as the season unfolds — including exactly how many planets we’re talking about here.

Hit PLAY on the exclusive sneak peek above for an early look at Raven’s latest crisis, then drop a comment with your thoughts on The 100‘s final season thus far.