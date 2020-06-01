AGT Sneak Peek: The Judges Love This Romantically Challenged Comedian

RELATED STORIES World of Dance Sneak Peek: Dance Company Oxygen Stuns the Judges With Moves Even J.Lo Can't Pull Off

Comedians tend to fare pretty well on America’s Got Talent, but we’ll let you decide whether this Season 15 hopeful has what it takes to become the next Preacher Lawson.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s AGT (NBC, 8/7c), which introduces the viewers to Los Angeles-based funnyman Usama Siddiquee. By employing the time-honored combination of self-deprecation and oversharing, Siddiquee has all four judges in stitches — including Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, both of whom are notoriously difficult to impress, albeit for very different reasons.

Without giving the whole bit away, we’ll just say that Usama is clearly still processing his most recent breakup — and we wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to legally change his name at some point in the future.

America’s Got Talent kicked off its 15th season on May 26, welcoming Modern Family star Sofia Vergara to the judges’ panel. It also marked the return of Heidi Klum to the original AGT; she previously judged both seasons of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The show is currently airing audition episodes, which were filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s national shutdown.

Hit PLAY on our exclusive sneak peek of Siddiquee’s audition above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 15 below.