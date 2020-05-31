Quotes of the Week: Drag Race, Stargirl, S.H.I.E.L.D., Blindspot and More

Need a distraction from, well, everything else on your Twitter feed right now? We’ve got some witty TV dialogue that might do the trick.

As always, we’ve compiled TV’s most memorable lines from the past seven days in our Quotes of the Week gallery, featuring bon mots from dramas, comedies and unscripted series alike.

This time around, we’ve got Legends of Tomorrow‘s dig at a former fellow CW series, some self-deprecation from a To Tell the Truth judge, an unfortunate (but not uncommon!) travel incident on Harley Quinn and Hannah Gadsby’s brutal honesty about what to expect from her latest comedy special.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s final season premiere (read recap), plus sound bites from Blindspot, What We Do in the Shadows, Stargirl, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mrs. America and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!