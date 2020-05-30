The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 31

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find more than a dozen premieres (including new seasons of Dirty John, Queer Eye and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars) and a whopping 17 finales (including season closers for Killing Eve and Legends of Tomorrow, and the last-ever episodes of 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House and Vida).

SUNDAY, MAY 31

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Killing Eve Season 3 finale (AMC & BBC America)

9 pm Press Your Luck Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Vida series finale (Starz)

10 pm Match Game Season 5 premiere (ABC)

10:03 pm Quiz limited series premiere (AMC)

11:30 pm Rick and Morty Season 4 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JUNE 1

3 am Royalties series premiere (Quibi)

8 pm Iconic: TLC special (The CW)

9 pm The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm The Wall time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Almost Paradise Season 1 finale (WGN America)

10 pm Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1 finale (Food Network)

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

3 am Fuller House final/Season 5B premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 finale (The CW)

9 pm Dirty John Season 2 premiere (USA Network; two episodes)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

10:30 pm Crank Yankers Season 5 finale (Comedy Central)

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

8 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Season 11 finale (ABC)

9 pm We’re Here Season 1 finale (HBO)

11 pm Vagrant Queen Season 1 finale (Syfy)

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

3 am 13 Reasons Why final/Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Be Our Chef Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Dear… series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Queer Eye Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am We Are Freestyle Love Supreme documentary premiere (Hulu)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 premiere (VH1)

10 pm Friday Night In With the Morgans Season 1 finale (AMC)

10 pm Trackers series premiere (Cinemax)

11 pm Betty Season 1 finale (HBO)

12 am The Split Season 2 finale (SundanceTV)

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

7 pm Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 3 finale (Ovation)

9 pm Live PD Episode No. 300 (A&E)

10 pm Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It comedy special (HBO)

