Friday TV Ratings: CBS' Quarantine Haircut Show Draws Little Buzz

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Haircut Night in America — in which stylists walked celebs (and viewers) through the perfect DIY haircut — came out a bit short on the sides, delivering just a 0.4 demo rating to go with a total audience of 3.4 million viewers.

This week’s Blue Bloods rerun, meanwhile, copped Friday’s largest audience, with 3.93 million viewers.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.15 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week to tie ABC’s Shark Tank rerun (3.9 mil/0.6) for the nightly demo win.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Masters of Illusion (835K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

