Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Somber Monologue on George Floyd's Death, Calls for Trump to Be Voted Out

Jimmy Kimmel‘s monologue took a serious tone Friday when the late-night host commented on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the effects of the “senseless act of violence.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, died on May 25 after an encounter with Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck in order to pin him to the ground. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but protests against police brutality — in Minneapolis and many other U.S. cities — have continued in the days since Floyd’s death.

In the eight-minute clip (embedded above), Kimmel discussed the blame shifting that often occurs after these violent acts and “the loop we get stuck into,” as he somberly ran down the events of this past week. Kimmel also commented on President Donald Trump’s recent tweet in which he threatened to shoot looters.

“I especially want to pose this question to older people who have seen [racial conflict and riots] before: Is this who you want leading us?” Kimmel asked viewers. “A president who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot to show how tough he is? A commander-in-chief who threatens to put members of our military in the position of having to shoot a fellow American on sight? I can’t imagine that there are many of us who want that.”

He concluded, “Enough is enough. We’ve got to vote this guy out already.”

Kimmel then shared a viral video of Nashville actor Tyler Merritt reciting a monologue titled “Before You Call the Cops,” in which he shares facts about his life, both trivial and serious, before stating he hates “that anyone at all might possibly be afraid of me.”

Merritt then asks, “Does any of this really matter?” before answering his own question: “No. I just wanted you to get to know me better before you call the cops.”