World of Dance Sneak Peek: Dance Company Oxygen Stuns the Judges With Moves Even J.Lo Can't Pull Off

On next Tuesday’s World of Dance (NBC, 10/9c), it only takes seconds for Netherlands dance company Oxygen to awe the judges with a move that J.Lo and her troupe had trouble mastering.

As seen in the above exclusive sneak peek at the urban contemporary group’s superb Qualifiers audition, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo can barely contain their effusive admiration for the dancers’ skilled Shiva-like hand formations. “Oh, I love it! It’s so… satisfying,” J. Lo exclaims — and that’s just 15 seconds into the performance! After a standing ovation from all three judges, J.Lo adds that she knows how difficult it is to pull off such precise moves. “We tried to do it, and I couldn’t get my dancers to be that clean,” she admits. “That was awesome! I am super impressed.”

Adds Hough: “You made me feel like I had never seen that before.”

Hough and Ne-Yo have even more praise for Oxygen in the below special bonus content, more of which will be featured during the show’s weekly repeat airings on Fridays at 8 pm. In this video, Hough even attempts to recreate Oxygen’s pièce de résistance — but how will he do it on his own in quarantine? Let’s just say some trickery is involved.

