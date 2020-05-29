Drag Race Finale Video: Watch the Season 12 Queens' Virtual Arrivals

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

The season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race is just hours away, and Crystal Methyd is ready to party — even if she has to play the role of piñata.

VH1 has released a two-minute sneak peek of tonight’s big event (8/7c), featuring the virtual arrivals of all 13 — oops, sorry, make that 12! — queens: Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, Jackie Cox, Heidi N Closet, Widow Von’Du, Jan, Brita, Aiden Zhane, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Dahlia Sin and, of course, the aforementioned piñata.

Doing the finale remotely was no one’s first choice, but distance be damned, the queens did not disappoint with their final looks. Highlights include Aiden’s Queen of Hearts tribute, Jan’s Edward Scissorhands cosplay, Widow’s sickening spider gown, and Jaida’s intergalactic (Earth to Pluto) getup.

Following last week’s shady slumber party-themed reunion, TVLine readers weighed in with their predictions for the finale. While the majority of voters (49 percent) expect Gigi to take the crown, most of them admitted that they’d prefer Jaida or Crystal to win (37 and 35 percent, respectively).

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at tonight’s Drag Race finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen deserves the crown, and which queen do you actually expect to win?

