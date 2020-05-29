Perry Mason: Full Trailer Sheds New Light on Matthew Rhys' Scruffy Sleuth

RELATED STORIES What's New on HBO Max in June

The City of Angels is looking mighty gritty in HBO’s Perry Mason… and Matthew Rhys’ title character might be just the guy to clean it up.

HBO has released a full trailer for its new take on the famed TV lawyer, premiering Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c and starring Emmy winner Rhys (The Americans) as Mason, back when he was a grizzled private eye in 1931 Los Angeles. The new trailer — which you can watch above — gives us a more extensive look at Mason and the colorful cast of characters he encounters as he investigates a chilling crime: the kidnapping and death of an infant boy. The coroner tells Mason it’s “the worst thing you’ve ever seen,” and though Mason scoffs, “What do you know what I’ve seen?” his face goes white when he’s shown the baby’s lifeless body.

The star power here is nearly blinding: Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany as fiery preacher Sister Alice, who rails against the crime to her congregation (“Blessed be the man who will snap this devil’s neck!”); John Lithgow as refined attorney E.B. Jonathan, who puts Mason on the case; and HBO staple Shea Whigham as Mason’s trusty partner Pete Strickland. When Mason tells Pete he’s “just about out of moves,” Pete responds: “You said, ‘just about out of moves.’ So what’s the move?”

The HBO series “follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason,” per the official network description. “When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Perry Mason, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?