DC's Stargirl Video: Courtney Tours the JSA HQ, Meets Pat's Super Friends

Start-up superhero Courtney Whitmore gets up close and personal with the Justice Society of America’s hallowed history in this exclusive sneak peek from DC’s Stargirl.

In the freshman series’ third episode, titled “Icicle” and airing Tuesday on The CW (following its Monday premiere on DC Universe), Pat (played by Luke Wilson) warns Courtney (Brec Bassinger) to back down from her attempts to go after the Injustice Society of America, following their dangerous confrontation with Brainwave. But when Courtney encounters what she believes to be a message from one of the supervillains, she urges Pat to help her.

As Pat carefully considers Courtney’s interest in going after the ISA, he surprises her with a tour of the OG Justice Society’s headquarters, with is festooned with artifacts that once belonged to The Flash, Hourman, Wildcat and other heroes. Press play above to witness the teen’s reaction, and hear about how much Pat’s fallen friends meant to him.

Elsewhere in the next episode of the new, live-action DC series: Courtney’s mother, Barbara (Amy Smart), makes strides at work, which impresses Jordan Mahkent (Sleepy Hollow‘s Neil Jackson), her boss at The American Dream — and who we know to be the aforementioned Icicle.

