Snowpiercer Sneak Peek: Mr. Wilford Speaks Up to Soothe a Tense Train

RELATED STORIES Snowpiercer Recap: Where's the Beef?

Snowpiercer Recap: Where's the Beef? The Alienist Season 2 Gets TNT Premiere Date and Trailer

This week on TNT’s Snowpiercer, things grow so tense aboard the titular 1,001-car train that the mysterious Mr. Wilford is forced to directly intervene, as seen (or heard) in this exclusive sneak peek.

In the post-apocalyptic drama’s third episode, titled “Access Is Power” and airing Sunday at 9/8c, Layton (played by Daveed Diggs) descends into Snowpiercer’s black market with Breachman Till (Mickey Sumner), searching for both the killer and a commodity that could prove invaluable for the tailie’s revolution.

Stirring the pot around their investigation, however, are brewing tensions born of the central murder mystery, the rough patch of weather and other factors. As such, hospitality chief Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages a “fight night” in the Night Car to distract the passengers.

As fight night looms, who best to kick off the festivities but Snowpiercer’s own creator, Mr. Wilford? Press play above to see what the enigmatic overlord has to say to his passengers.

Want more scoop on Snowpiercer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

BONUS VIDEO: SNOWPIERCER CAST SHARES SHOW’S SECRETS