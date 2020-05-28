TVLine Items: Gal Gadot Series Moves to Apple, F Is for Family Trailer and More

Gal Gadot’s limited series Hedy Lamarr has a new home: Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to the eight-episode drama, executive-produced by Gadot and starring her as the titular screen actress. The project, from The Affair showrunner Sarah Treem, was previously in the works at Showtime.

Film legend Hedy Lamarr was “hailed as ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’… all the while keeping her brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis for the spread spectrum technology we use today,” per the official synopsis. “The series will follow the incredible life-story of Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.”

Per our sister site Variety, the move to Apple TV+ partially stems from the deteriorating relationship between Treem and Showtime following Ruth Wilson’s exit from The Affair and her accusations of a hostile work environment, which Treem vehemently denied.

* A follow-up series to the Blumhouse sci-fi thriller movie Upgrade is in the works, from co-creators/EPs Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man) and Tim Walsh (Treadstone), our sister site Deadline reports. The project picks up a few years after the events of the film and imagines a world in which the government repurposes an evolved version of STEM to help curb criminal activity.

* United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, hosted by Harry Connick, Jr., will air Sunday, June 21 at 8/7c on CBS. In the two-hour special, Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, take an RV road trip to thank essential workers, with the help of his celebrity friends Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, who deliver surprise messages. The program will also feature performances from Connick, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews and Tim McGraw, among others.

* Netflix has released a trailer for F Is for Family Season 4, premiering Friday, June 12:

