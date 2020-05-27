RELATED STORIES Ariana Grande Returns to the Grammys With Medley of Her Latest Hits -- Watch

Not since that time it rained men (circa 1983, according to the Farmers’ Almanac) have we been this interested in what our local weather girls have to report.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have teamed up with The Weather Channel for a faux broadcast to promote their new single “Rain On Me.” The jam, which dropped on May 22, is the second single off Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica.

“It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed,” Gaga says from under the safety of her umbrella. “Today, it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet. And while some are complaining about the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

She then throws it to Grande, who offers additional insight about the recent changes in weather patterns: “Oh, we are thirsty!” she confirms. “And what the locals are now saying globally is ‘Rain on Me!'” Fascinating stuff, ladies. Simply fascinating.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, not only is the segment being shared on social media, but the viral exposé on this mysterious wetness from the sky even made its way to air:

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Gaga and Grande’s full weather report, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.