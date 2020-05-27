Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Trailer: Skylar Astin Guides Rebel Teens Into Battle on Disney+ This Summer

A first-born royal may inherit the throne, but on Disney+, it’s the younger sibling that rules. All that and more is explained in the just-released trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, a new movie premiering Friday, July 17.

The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) as Sam, a “rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage. Second-in-line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly questions what it means to be royal and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Sam’s picture-perfect older sister Eleanor (Fuller House‘s Ashley Liao) who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike (The Walking Dead‘s Noah Lomax) at an illegal protest or ditch a royal engagement for a wild night out.”

But wait, there’s more! “Fed up with her daughter’s misbehavior, Queen Catherine (Daredevil‘s Elodie Yung) sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she and four other second-born royals — Tuma (This Is Us‘ Niles Fitch), Roxana (Home and Away‘s Olivia Deeble), January (Once Upon a Time‘s Isabella Blake Thomas) and Matteo (Raven’s Home‘s Faly Rakotohavana) — discover they have unique super-human abilities and are invited to join a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace. With a new sense of purpose and a little help from their Secret Society instructor James (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Skylar Astin), Sam and her fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.