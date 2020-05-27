TVLine Items: Good Place Alum Joins Hulu Series, Y&R Vet to Days and More

The Good Place vet Manny Jacinto will be spending some quality time with Nicole Kidman in Hulu’s forthcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Per our sister site Deadline, Jacinto has joined the star-studded cast, which also includes Melissa McCarthy. The drama, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s book, is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort, where nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Jacinto will play Yao, a man-kid with a hipster vibe who has a life-and-death encounter with the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), after which he becomes her right-hand man.

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and John Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari) serve as showrunners on the adaptation, which was co-written by Kelley, Butterworth and Samantha Strauss (Dance Academy).

* The Young and the Restless vet Emily O’Brien (aka Y&R‘s Jana) will join Days of Our Lives on Friday, June 5, as Jake’s ex-girlfriend and Claire’s pal Gwen, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Berlanti Productions is adapting Vampire Diaries author L.J. Smith’s YA horror trilogy The Forbidden Game into a TV series, per Deadline. The novels follow a group of friends as they enter a Jumanji-like game that drops them into different shadow worlds to fight off their worst nightmares, or die and have their souls forever imprisoned.

* Apple TV+ is rebooting the children’s classic Fraggle Rock into a new series featuring original stars Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt, following the success of the streamer’s Fraggle Rock: Rock On! original shorts.

* Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes will air Tuesday, June 9 at 10/9c on Lifetime and Facebook. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts will virtually host the special, which features appearances from Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, Janelle Monae, Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman.

