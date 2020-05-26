TV Ratings: Titan Games Returns Low But Tops Quiet Memorial Day

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Titan Games opened Season 2 with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down sharply from its freshman average (which opened Thursdays, in-season) to mark series lows, yet still topping a quiet Monday night in the demo.

Leading out of Titan Games, Songland (2.4 mil/0.5) dropped to series lows.

Elsewhere (and there ain’t much)…. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

* Leading out of Celebrity Family Feud reruns (which averaged 3.5 mil and a 0.5), ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty (2.26 mil/0.4) hit and held onto series lows heading into next Monday’s two-hour, yes already season finale.

* CBS’ rerun of The Neighborhood drew Monday’s largest audience: 3.64 million.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

