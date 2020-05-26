TVLine Items: Dragon Tattoo Series, FX Renews Mr Inbetween and More

Amazon Prime Video is getting a dragon tat: The streamer is developing a drama series that would follow Lisbeth Salander, the character in Stieg Larsson’s Millenium book series, in the present day, our sister site Variety reports.

Currently titled The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, the project will feature a new setting, new characters and a new story versus being a sequel to the novels or film adaptations, in which Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy played Lisbeth.

No writer or actress is currently attached to the potential series.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* FX has renewed the Australian comedy Mr Inbetween for Season 3, while the short-form comedy showcase Cake has been picked up for a third season at FXX.

* The rom-com sequel The Kissing Booth 2, starring Joey King, will debut Friday, July 24 on Netflix.

* Apple TV+’s Little Voice, a half-hour coming-of-age drama from executive producer J.J. Abrams, will premiere Friday, July 10. The show, which features original music from Sara Bareilles, follows Bess King (Star‘s Brittany O’Grady), “a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues.”

* Netflix announced Tuesday that Dark‘s third and final season will drop on Saturday, June 27. Watch a trailer for the German-language thriller’s new episodes below:

* Quibi has released a trailer for Royalties, a new series starring and created by Darren Criss, ahead of its June 1 debut:

