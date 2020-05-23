The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of May 24

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in May 2020

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen series premieres (including Steve Carell’s Space Force and Anna Kendrick’s HBO Max original Love Life), seven season premieres (including America’s Got Talent and the final run of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and six season finales (including The Good Fight, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Siren).

SUNDAY, MAY 24

7 pm Little Big Shots Season 4 finale (NBC; two episodes)

10:30 pm Run limited series finale (HBO)

MONDAY, MAY 25

8 pm The Titan Games Season 2 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Barkskins limited series premiere (NatGeo)

9 pm Grant three-night docuseries event (History)

TUESDAY, MAY 26

3 am Hannah Gadsby: Douglas special (Netflix)

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 15 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special (ABC)

10 pm The Genetic Detective series premiere (ABC)

10 pm World of Dance Season 4 premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (HBO MAX DEBUTS)

3 am Craftopia series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Legendary series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Love Life series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Mrs. America limited series finale (Hulu)

3 am The Not Too Late Show With Elmo series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am On the Record documentary premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Game On! series premiere (CBS)

10 pm American Soul Season 2 premiere (BET)

10 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. final season premiere (ABC)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

3 am The Good Fight (ersatz) Season 4 finale (CBS All Access)

10 pm Siren Season 3 finale (Freeform)

FRIDAY, MAY 29

3 am Central Park series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Defending Jacob limited series finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Ramy Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Space Force series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Haircut Night in America special (CBS)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 finale (VH1)

