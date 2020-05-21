The Alienist Season 2 Gets TNT Premiere Date and Trailer

TNT’s The Alienist is returning for Season 2, more than two years after the psychological thriller’s freshman run ended.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness will premiere Sunday, July 26 at 9/8c, one week after the already renewed Snowpiercer has aired its finale, the cabler has announced, while also releasing the trailer above. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

A turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York’s wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city’s “Gilded Age,” Season 1 of The Alienist followed “alienist” Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (played by Daniel Brühl) in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. In that campaign he was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. Season 2 will “shine a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.”

Also reprising their Season 1 roles are Douglas Smith and Matthew Shear as twin brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson, Robert Ray Wisdom as Cyrus and Ted Levine as former NYPD Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes, while new for Season 2 are Melanie Field (YOU, Heathers) and newcomer Rosy McEwen.